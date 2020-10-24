DJ Alok's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, in-game character, and more

Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo, aka DJ Alok, is a renowned Brazilian DJ and a record producer. Previously he had collaborated with Garena Free Fire, and his character DJ Alok was introduced in the game, which is still one of the most prevalent choices among players.

Alok played alongside KSHMR in the Booyah Show. You can click here to view the results of the matches. Also, both the players’ usernames were revealed in the stream. You can check out the Portuguese stream.

In this article, we take a look at Alok’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

DJ Alok’s Free Fire ID and stats

DJ Alok’s Free Fire ID is 1314859236, and his in-game name is ‘Alok.LoudPro,’ as you can see from the live stream.

Lifetime stats

DJ Alok has played 338 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 72 of them, which comes down to a win ratio of 21.30%. He has over 326 kills against his name for a K/D ratio of 1.23.

The artist has 61 first-place finishes from 556 duo matches, eliminating 613 foes at a K/D ratio of 1.24.

Alok also has played 523 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 25 of them. With 710 kills against his name, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.43.

Clash Squad Career

Alok has played 274 games in this mode and has emerged victorious in 145 of them, having a win ratio of 52.92%. He has notched 1019 kills with a KDA of 1.51 and an average damage per match of 1925.

DJ Alok in-game character

DJ Alok's character was released about a year ago and is still one of the most desired in-game characters, especially for its in-game ability – Drop the beat. It creates a 5m aura, increases ally movement speed by 10%, and replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds at the base level, which enhances with further levels.

You can click here to follow DJ Alok on Instagram.

You can also click here to visit his YouTube channel.

