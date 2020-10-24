DJ Alok and K are two of the most prominent characters in Garena Free Fire. Both of them are based on real life music artists – DJ Alok and KSHMR. These characters were introduced in the game as a part of a collaboration.

A few days earlier, Free Fire Brazil had announced a live event, where DJ Alok and KSHMR would play the quick-paced battle royale game together.

The stream began at 3 PM (GMT -7) on 23rd October, i.e., 24th October 3:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). The artists played the first match together and then faced off each other in 2v2 and 1v1 games.

KSHMR's Instagram story

KSHMR vs DJ Alok Booyah Show: Who won more Free Fire matches on the live stream?

They started the matches with a 4v4 clash squad game in a custom room, where Alok, KSHMR, BrunoPH, and LOUD Gelli were on the same side. They lost the match, but the players were quite happy to see the players in action.

Followed by this was a 2v2 match, where Alok and KSHMR were pitted against each other. BrunoPH played alongside KSHMR while LOUD Gelli was on Alok’s team. In the first round, it was Gelli who got the double kill, and in the next round, Alok and Gelli shared a kill each.

In the third round, Bruno was on the kill feed and registered a double kill. In the next two rounds, Alok managed to get double kills and got the Booyah.

In the 1v1 matches, Alok won the first round, followed by a round of victory for KSHMR. The subsequent rounds were bagged by Alok to clinch the game.

Later, they played a 4v4 match, where Alok, KSHMR, and Gelli were on the same team. Although Alok and KSHMR could not pick up kills in this match, it was yet very exciting.

You can watch the stream given below to view all the matches.

(Matches start at 47 minutes)

