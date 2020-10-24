Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies in Garena Free Fire. Most of the exclusive items like costumes, bundles, pets, and characters, can be purchased by the players. One can also procure the ‘Elite Pass’ via diamonds.

The diamonds aren't available for free, and users have to shell out money to attain them, which isn’t a feasible option for everyone. Therefore, many look for ways to obtain the diamonds for free. This article provides you with a step-by-step guide on how to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire on Android devices.

How to get free Diamonds in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

Before starting, it is essential to note that getting something for free isn’t a matter of clicks, and the players would have to complete several tasks to obtain them.

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Opinion Rewards)

This is one of the most trusted apps on the mobile platform. Users would have to complete short and straightforward surveys to get Google Play Credits, which they can later utilize to purchase the diamonds in Free Fire.

Here’s how players can use the Google Opinion Rewards:

Step 1: Firstly, you would have to download the Google Opinion Rewards app on your device.

Step 2: Open the app and click on the ‘Answer Survey’ option when a survey is available.

Step 3: Answer all the questions correctly and complete the survey. You’ll be rewarded with Play Credits post-completion.

GPT Apps

Easy Rewards - one such GPT app

There are several GPT (Get-paid-to) apps present in the market. In the app, players must complete several offers to obtain coins. These coins can be used by them to redeem several rewards like gift cards, PayPal money, and more. It is important to note that the pay-out option varies depending upon the country of the users.

The gift cards can be used by the players to obtain diamonds in Garena Free Fire. Some of the popular GPT Apps are Easy Rewards and Poll Pay.

The players shouldn't resort to the usage of illicit applications like unlimited diamond generators as they are illegal. If found guilty, their account will be permanently suspended.

