One of the unique aspects of Garena Free Fire is the in-game characters. The game features over 30 of them, and except for the default ones – Adam and Eve, all have unique in-game abilities.

Most of these characters can be acquired from the in-game store by spending diamonds and gold, while some of them are available as a reward from an event.

DJ Alok is arguably one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire. At the same time, A124 is also a popular choice. In this article, we compare the stats of the two characters in Free Fire.

(Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions. The choice of the character is entirely subjective and depends on the playing style and preference of the user.)

DJ Alok vs A124 in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

DJ Alok in Free Fire

At the base level, players can create an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP for five seconds and increases the allies’ movement speed by 10%. As the level of the character increases, the ability enhances. Upon reaching character level 8, users will be able to create an aura that increases the allies' movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds.

A124’s ability – ‘Thrill of Battle’

A124 in Free Fire

Thrill of Battle quickly converts 25 EP into HP and has a cooldown of 90 seconds at the 1st level. At ability level 6, users will be able to convert 50 EP into HP. Moreover, the cooldown duration reduces to 60 seconds.

Comparison

The two characters have incredible in-game abilities, each of which is unique in themselves, and both the abilities are active ones.

While A124’s ability instantly converts 50 EP in HP, it can essentially come into use during crunch situations. However, the only possible drawback is the supply of EP. At the same time, DJ Alok recovers certain HP every second, increases the movement speed, and is more versatile and dynamic.

DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’ is slightly better than A124’s ability – ‘Thrill of Battle’ as the players do not need EP to replenish the health in the case of Alok.

