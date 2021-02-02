DJ Alok vs A124 in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory challenge?

Garena Free Fire has reached new heights in the esports industry. The popularity of the game majorly depends on the special characters that aid players on the battleground.

The Factory challenge is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by popular content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where gamers drop onto the factory's roof to battle it out.

This article compares two of the most powerful Free Fire characters, DJ Alok and A124, to find out who is better for the Factory challenge.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

DJ Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Alok's ability can be boosted to level 6 using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

A124 (Ability - Thrill of Battle)

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

In an upgraded level 6, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

Verdict

Advertisement

Both A124 and DJ Alok offer healing abilities that are beneficial for the Factory challenge. However, the means of offering the healing ability is what matters here.

DJ Alok offers a constant healing source along with increased speed for a certain amount of time, which gradually increases the HP of the player. However, A124 just converts EPs into HPs. The latter is also very beneficial, but her usefulness in the Factory challenge is doubtful.

Keeping in mind all the criteria of the Factory challenge, DJ Alok will always be the better choice over A124.

(Note: As the Factory challenge is a custom room mode, it solely depends on the individual player as to which weapon they choose. Usually, the fights are 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. Hence, this article compares these two characters based on these criteria).