DJ Alok vs A124: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire has various characters with special abilities to enhance the gameplay experience for the player.

Adam and Eve are the two default characters available to the player but they do not have any special abilities. However, as the XP level of a player progresses, they can gradually unlock the other characters with abilities in the game.

DJ Alok and A124 are both decent character choices for aggressive as well as passive players. This article analyzes and compares both of their abilities.

Also read: Free Fire: 3 best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire with a special ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Advertisement

It is an active ability which can be boosted up to level 6 with character level up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and to restore the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

A124

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle, and her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

In an upgraded level 6, she can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

DJ Alok or A124, who is the better character in Free Fire

DJ Alok can be bought from the store section in Free Fire for 599 diamonds, and A124 can be bought for 499 diamonds.

A124's insane ability to instantly convert EP into HP surely gives an edge to the player during an intense gunfight but DJ Alok's constant healing source and his increase in movement speed should also not be overlooked.

Advertisement

Both DJ Alok and A124 are great characters to play with but DJ Alok's versatility on the battlefield places him higher than A124.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.