DJ Alok vs Alvaro: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Characters play a major role in Free Fire, and the game has plenty of it. The character section of the game includes around 35 characters in total. All of them, except Nulla and Primis, have special abilities that aid players on the battleground.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after and well-known characters in the game due to the incredible abilities that he possesses. Alvaro is also known for his great abilities on the battleground.

This article compares the abilities of both DJ Alok and Alvaro to find out which one is more beneficial to use on the battleground of Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Alvaro and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most appreciated characters in Free Fire and has a great active ability called Drop the Beat. As per his in-game description, Alok is a world-famous DJ, ready to drop a beat.

His ability is tremendously viable, and when active, it creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5HP/s for five seconds. However, the effects cannot be stacked.

DJ Alok can be maximized using character fragments, where his ally movement speed is increased by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Alvaro

Alvaro in Free Fire

Alvaro was introduced a few seasons ago in Free Fire, and as his in-game description states, he is a wild but skilled demolitionist. He has a passive ability in the game called Art of Demolition.

His ability allows him to increase the explosive weapon damage by 6%, and the damage range is increased by 7%.

However, Alvaro can be maximized up to level 6, where his abilities allow to increase the explosive weapon damage by 16%, and the damage range also increases by 10%.

Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Alvaro can be found in the in-game store section of Free Fire and can be bought using certain diamond and gold coins.

Alvaro only has a skill set that applies to the explosives in the game, and DJ Alok has a constant healing source along with a source of enhancement of speed-boosting for the allies.

DJ Alok's ability is a better choice than that of Alvaro's as Alok's ability is much more versatile to use on the ground over the explosive damage ability of Alvaro.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.