DJ Alok vs. Chrono vs. K in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire is one of the most notable titles in the Esports. The constant addition of special characters makes the game highly attractive for players.

Of the many solid character options, three stand out. DJ Alok is a popular and sought-after character in the game. K is one of the most versatile and potent characters that players can, and Chrono was the latest addition with some remarkable abilities.

This article will compare these three characters to conclude which character is superior for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Chrono, and K in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

The initial level of Chrono's active ability is called Time-Turner. He can conjure a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field where his movement speed also increases by 15%.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies within the force field experience a 10% increase in movement speed that lasts four seconds. However, this ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Chrono can also be leveled up in Free Fire. After maximizing to level 6, the character undergoes a remarkable surge in abilities.

K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K is a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert with an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate. He can also recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP in the psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is roughly 20 seconds.

The character can be boosted up to level 6 by using character level-up cards. At his maximum potential, K can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in psychology mode.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an impressive ability called Drop The Beat. It can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HPs for five seconds.

This is an active ability that works well for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At the maximum level, it increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5 HPs for ten seconds.

Conclusion

All three characters in the game are worthy fan-favorites. However, in terms of usability and versatility in the Clash Squad mode, Chrono is arguably the most powerful character in Free Fire. Of the characters compared, Chrono is also the strongest.

DJ Alok comes in second plaace wiith his excellent healing skills and ability to boost speed.

K isn't a bad character. But falls short when compared to Chrono and DJ Alok.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.