DJ Alok vs Clu in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale titles across the world, and it features some exceptional elements. One such attribute is the addition of special characters in the game.

DJ Alok and Clu are two powerful characters in the game. This article compares these two characters to find out which one is better.

Assessing the abilities of Clu and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - "Drop the Beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the most popular choices for players. He has a unique active ability called Drop the Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At his max level, his ability helps increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Clu's ability - "Tracing Steps"

Clu Character in Free Fire

Clu has an active ability called Tracing Steps. At her level 1 ability, she can locate the position of enemies within 30m who are not in a prone or squat position and share the information with teammates (level 4). Her effects last for five seconds with a CD of 50s.

At her maximum ability, her locating radius increases to 50m, and the effect lasts for seven seconds.

Who is better?

Both Clu and DJ Alok have very effective abilities and are useful in different situations on the battleground. However, in terms of more usability on the battleground, DJ Alok is the better option over Clu.

Clu has an impressive ability to locate the position of the enemies, which surely benefits the players as they can catch their enemies off-guard. On the other hand, DJ Alok offers speed enhancement along with a great healing source for the player and his allies.

Hence, DJ Alok is more versatile and is also better to use than Clu in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other according to his/her preference in Free Fire.

