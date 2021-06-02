DJ Alok vs Clu: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge in June 2021?

Free Fire's Factory Challenge has risen in popularity after renowned YouTubers played this challenge in a custom room match. Since then, fans are playing this challenge to experience the fun with their friends.

This custom room challenge requires players to fight with their bare hands (or melee weapons) on the top of the Factory (a location on Bermuda). They can avail any of the characters in Free Fire to play this challenge.

This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and Clu to determine who is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok and Clu in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most powerful character in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

Drop the Beat, DJ Alok's active ability, emits a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds.

It also increases the teammate's movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for 10 seconds at the highest level (Level 6).

Clu

Clu in Free Fire

Ability: Tracing Steps

Skill type: Active

Clu's active ability is Tracing Steps. At level 1, she can identify the location of foes who are not in a prone or squat position within 30 meters and share the information with teammates (level 4). With a CD of 50s, her effects persist for five seconds.

Clu's locating radius grows to 50m at her highest ability (Level 6), and the effect lasts seven seconds.

Verdict: Who is better?

Clu's ability locates enemy positions, but players face off against each other in a fistfight in the Factory Challenge. Hence, her skill is useless for the challenge.

DJ Alok's increased movement speed and healing ability can boost the performance of the player while fistfighting. Therefore, it is better to say he will be a worthier choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the three characters based on these criteria.