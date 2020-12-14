DJ Alok vs CR7's Chrono: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is a popular mobile battle royale game that stands out from all other games in the genre due to its unique in-game features.

One of these features is the availability of characters that possess special abilities which players can use to their advantage on the battleground.

There are currently 35 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities in the game.

Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo and introduced a new character called Chrono as part of the partnership.

With DJ Alok being one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, it will be interesting to compare his abilities to that of the newly-introduced Chrono.

This article compares these two characters in Free Fire to determine which is the better character to play with.

Also read: Free Fire: Three best characters in the game

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and A124 in Free Fire

Advertisement

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe and has an active ability called Time-Turner. In his base level ability, he can create a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents while being inside the force field. Movement speed also increases by 15%.

Advertisement

During skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed with the effects lasting for 4 seconds. The ability has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At Chrono's maximum potential, the movement speed increases by 30%, and the allies' movement speed increases by 15%. All the effects last for 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

DJ Alok vs Chrono: Who is the better character?

DJ Alok is currently the most popular choice among Free Fire players, but the introduction of Chrono can quickly turn the tables.

Chrono is a revolutionary character in Free Fire as there are not many characters that have so much power in the game. His insane ability to block 600 damage and to increase movement speed is one of the best abilities one can have in-game.

Hence, despite the fact that DJ Alok is a fan-favorite in Free Fire, Chrono is a better character to pick between the two.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.

Advertisement