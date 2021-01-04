DJ Alok vs Dasha in Free Fire: Who is the better character for Ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire has been one of the most widely played battle royale titles in the world since its release in 2017. The game features over 30 characters that make it distinctive and unique in the BR genre.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters and Dasha is one of the recent additions to the game. Both have unique abilities that can be dispensed on the battleground.

This article compares and analyzes these two characters to see who is a better one for the Ranked mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

Dasha has a unique passive ability named Partying On. It allows her to lessen fall damage, recovery time, and the recoil build-up of a weapon.

At her initial level, the ability can reduce damage taken from falls by 30%, lessen recovery time from falls by 60%, diminish the rate of recoil build-up by 6%, and decrease maximum recoil by 6%.

When she is maximized to level six, she can reduce damage from falls by 50%, lessen recovery time from falls by 80%, bring down the rate of recoil build-up by 10%, and decrease the maximum recoil by 10%.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat and it allows him to replenish the HP of his allies within a 5m radius. He can also increase the ally movement speed within the 5m radius but all these effects cannot be stacked.

However, on maximizing Alok, his abilities see a significant boost.

Conclusion

Both Dasha and DJ Alok are powerful in their own ways, also depending on the situations that players face.

However, if compared based on the viability in Ranked mode matches, DJ Alok will be a better choice. He has a versatile ability to replenish the HP and increase the movement speed, whereas Dasha falls short in dispensing these beneficial abilities. Hence, DJ Alok's abilities are better to use during crucial moments in this mode.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal views, and what may seem better to someone may not necessarily be the same to another.