DJ Alok vs Elite Kelly: Which Free Fire character is better for Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire is one of the fastest-growing BR titles that has led to the prosperity of many talented and popular content creators on video-making platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, etc.

The Factory Challenge is a game mode created while popular YouTubers played custom room matches on their live streams. Since then, this challenge became popular among players.

The rules of this challenge are simple. Players need to land on the top of Factory (a location on the Bermuda map), where they have to battle it out against each other only with bare hands or melee weapons.

As players can choose any character for this challenge. This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and Elite Kelly to conclude who is a better choice for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok and Elite Kelly in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop The Beat that creates a 5m aura, increasing the ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5HP for five seconds.

Alok's ability can be boosted to level 6 with universal fragments, where it increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Elite Kelly (Kelly "The Swift")

Elite Kelly in Free Fire

Ability: Deadly Velocity

Skill type: Passive

Elite Kelly is an upgraded or 'Awakened' version of Kelly. Kelly "The Swift" has a passive ability called Deadly Velocity that activates after sprinting for four seconds. After activation, the first one shot on the enemy causes 101% damage. But, the skill lasts for five seconds.

At Elite Kelly's maximum potential (Level 6), the first shot damage caused on the enemy increases to 106%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Elite Kelly's ability offers 101% damage on the first shot, but only when the player uses a firearm to hit the enemy. However, as players need to fistfight in the Factory Challenge, Elite Kelly's ability is inapplicable.

Hence, it is safe to say that DJ Alok will be a far better choice over Elite Kelly for the Factory Challenge. He offers players enhanced movement speed and continuous healing ability during fistfights.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.