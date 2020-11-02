Characters are an essential part of Garena Free Fire. There are currently 33 of them with the recent introduction of ‘K’ into the game. Each character, except Adam & Eve, has a unique ability that aids the users on the battlefield.

Recently with the OB 23 update, the awakened version of Hayato – ‘Hayato Firebrand’ was added into Free Fire. DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game due to his ability – ‘Drop the Beat.’

Many users tend to compare them to know which one is a better choice in-game. In this article, we take a look at their abilities and compare the.

DJ Alok vs Hayato Firebrand: Comparing the abilities of both characters in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability creates an aura of 5m that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP for five seconds at the base level. Users can develop the ability to level 6. At the maximum level, one will be able to create an aura of 5m, which replenishes 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases the allies' movement speed by 15%.

Hayato Firebrand’s ability – ‘Art of Blades’

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

The Art of Blades reduces frontal damage taken by the players by 20% for three seconds at level 1. It has a cooldown duration of 50 seconds. Also, firing would interrupt this ability. At the maximum level, the frontal damage taken is reduced by 40%.

Comparison

Both the characters boast incredible abilities in Free Fire. As their abilities are active, only one of them can be equipped by the users while creating character combinations.

Alok’s ability appears to be considerably better than that of Hayato Firebrand’s due to its potential to replenish HP.

The users can purchase Alok from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds. In contrast, Hayato Firebrand can be unlocked upon the completion of Awakening missions.

The choice between the characters is entirely subjective and may differ based on the playing style of the players. Some players might prefer having ‘Art of Blades’ while the others might opt for 'Drop the Beat.'

