DJ Alok vs Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire has reached unparalleled heights in the mobile battle royale genre. It is one of the most unique titles.

Free Fire offers a wide array of characters and all of them have special abilities, besides the default characters of Nulla and Primis that are primarily there to assist the players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after and appreciated characters in the game. Hayato is also a very popular and powerful character possessing great abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is undoubtedly one of the most well-liked arcade modes in Free Fire. This article compares and analyzes DJ Alok with an upgraded version of Hayato (Hayato Firebrand), to find out which one is better to play with in the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of Hayato Firebrand and DJ Alok in Free Fire

#1. Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato is one of the most popular and powerful characters with some mpressive abilities in the game. As his description reads, he is a legendary samurai with an ability called Bushido.

Hayato can be upgraded to an awakened version and the upgraded version of Hayato is called Hayato Firebrand. Hayato Firebrand uses an active ability of Hayato, which is called the Art of Blades.

This boosted ability of Hayato can easily reduce the frontal damage rate by 20% but is only available for three seconds. However, this ability has a drawback. Firing while using this ability can interrupt the action and the ability will have a cooldown of 50 seconds before it can be used again.

#2. DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

His in-game description reads - "Alok is a world-famous DJ and ready to drop a beat". The character of DJ Alok has an impressive active ability called Drop the Beat. His ability allows him to create a five metre aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores five HPs for five seconds.

With his maximum potential at level six, the ally movement speed is increased by 15%, and he can also restore 5HPs for 10 seconds.

Conclusion

DJ Alok and Hayato Firebrand have their own unique abilities and are both very handy and helpful during the game.

When regarding the Clash Squad mode, the fights are usually far more intense and harder due to the short duration of time, hence, DJ Alok is equipped with better powers to assist the players. Alok can heal and increase the movement speed of the player at the same time, while Hayato Firebrand only has the ability to defend and protect the player.

Hence, in terms of viability and versatility of usage, DJ Alok will be a better choice over Hayato Firebrand for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.