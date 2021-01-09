DJ Alok vs Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire: Who is the better character for the ranked mode?

Free Fire incorporates plenty of characters for players to use. Except Nulla and Primis, every one of them has remarkable abilities that help gamers on the virtual battleground.

Over 30 characters are present in the game, and gamers can buy almost all from the in-game store. DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the most famous characters in Free Fire.

This article compares DJ Alok and an overhauled version of Hayato, named Hayato Firebrand, to see who is better for the ranked mode.

Also read: Free Fire: How to use gloo walls effectively

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has a unique active ability called Drop The Beat, creating a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is most suitable for aggressive players and can be maxed out with character level up cards up to level 6. The highest level provides an ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Hayato Firebrand

Hayato Firebrand in Free Fire

Hayato Firebrand, the Awakened version of Hayato, possesses an active ability called the Art of Blades. It helps reduce frontal damage by 20% for 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

However, this version should be unlocked, as it doesn't get opened with Hayato's default character.

Conclusion: Who is a better character for Ranked mode?

Both Hayato and Alok have exceptional abilities, making them top picks. Even though the former's default form, Bushido, has a passive skill, the Firebrand version has an active capacity. But it doesn't have a lot of effect on the strategic outcome.

Advertisement

DJ Alok has a versatile skill set offering enhanced speed along with a constant healing source. This particular skill set is very beneficial for players during intense fights in ranked matches. Hayato Firebrand has only a defensive ability.

Hence, DJ Alok is always a better choice in terms of viability and versatility.

Also read: Free Fire: Five best landing spots on Bermuda map

Disclaimer: The choice between the characters is entirely subjective and may differ based on the gamer's playing style.