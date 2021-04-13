DJ Alok vs Hayato: Which Free Fire character is better for rank push?

Garena Free Fire's rank pushing feature, popularly known as the ranked mode, is the most intriguing game type for players. Not only does it encourage players to grind the game, but it also pushes them to progress higher up a rank tier.

Choosing the right character while rank pushing is always necessary, helping players give their best on the battlefield. DJ Alok and Hayato are two of the more popular characters in Free Fire, and players often pit them against each other to see who is better.

This article will compare the two characters' abilities in Free Fire to see which one is better for rank pushing.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato

Hayato in Free Fire

Ability - Bushido

Hayato possesses the passive skill, Bushido. The player's armor penetration increases by 7.5% for every 10% decrease in maximum HP at the character's base stage.

When Hayato reaches level 6, his armor penetration increases by 10% for every 10% reduction in total HP.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability - Drop the Beat

Drop The Beat is DJ Alok's special active skill. It generates a 5m aura that increases allies' movement speed by 10% and returns 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

Drop The Beat, an active skill, can be leveled up to level 6 and is best suited for aggressive players. This power, at level 6, increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers HP by 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict

Though both Hayato and DJ Alok are potent characters in Free Fire, the latter is a better option for rank pushing in Free Fire.

Alok's ability provides constant HP regeneration and improved ally movement speed, which is extremely useful in the ranked mode's fast-paced and intense fighting experiences. In the meantime, Hayato's skill can only increase the enemy's armor penetration while providing no HP support.

Hence, with an HP advantage and better usability, DJ Alok is a better choice while rank pushing in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

