DJ Alok vs Jai vs Maro in Free Fire: Which character is better for Factory Challenge?

The Factory Challenge is a custom room game mode in Free Fire, where players fight against each other on the top of the Factory roof with bare hands (or melee weapons). The last man standing wins.

DJ Alok is an excellent choice for this challenge, and this article compares him, Jai, and Maro to decide who is better for the Factory Challenge in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok, Jai, and Maro in Garena Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill type: Active

DJ Alok's ability in Free Fire is known as Drop the Beat. It creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds at its base level.

After using universal fragments, Alok's ability increases to higher levels. Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% at its highest level and restores 5 HP/s for ten seconds.

Jai

Jai in Garena Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill type: Passive

Jai has a passive ability, Raging Reload. The skill can instantly reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent at its default level. However, this reloading ability is limited to weapons in the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG categories.

At the highest level (level 6), Jai can instantly reload a gun's magazine by 45%.

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Ability: Falcon Fervor

Skill type: Passive

Maro's passive ability, Falcon Fervor, increases the damage over distance by up to 5% at level 1. It also pushes up damage dealt on tagged enemies by 1%.

At its highest level (level 6), Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage dealt on marked opponents increases by 3.5%.

Verdict: Who is better?

Maro's ability increases damage over distance. But, the challenge requires close-range fistfighting. Hence, Maro's power will not be helpful here.

Jai's ability reloads gun magazines faster, but the Factory Challenge is about fistfights or melee weapons, and there is no use of guns here. Therefore Jai is also useless.

DJ Alok is the best choice among the three as his ability can boost the HP and movement speed of the player, which will be beneficial for such a match type.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

Edited by Ravi Iyer