DJ Alok vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is a better choice for aggressive players?

Garena Free Fire is a mobile battle royale title that offers multiple interesting gameplay modes. Characters are the primary element that can help players to gain an advantage while playing these modes.

An aggressive gameplay style is a beneficial tactic to boost kill count. Many gamers like to play aggressively while playing intense matches like the Clash Squad mode. However, it is often hard to pick a correct character with the massive number of options available in Free Fire.

This article compares DJ Alok and Jai's abilities to determine who is best suited for aggressive gameplay in Free Fire.

Analyzing the abilities of DJ Alok and Jai in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok is the most powerful character in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

DJ Alok's active ability is known as Drop the Beat, which, at its default level, produces a 5m aura, increasing ally movement speed by 10% and restoring 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At his maximum level (6), Alok's skill improves ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jai

Jai is a great choice for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

Ability: Raging Reload

Skill Type: Passive

Jai's passive ability is called Raging Reload, which can automatically reload a gun's magazine by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to rifles falling under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

At its highest level, Raging Reload can reload a gun's magazine automatically by 45%.

Verdict: Which is better?

Jai's ability to reload a gun's magazine automatically is beneficial for aggressive players. But it falls short when compared to Alok's ability.

Players get the advantage of restoring HP directly and boosting their movement speed with the latter's skill. It aids aggressive players significantly on the ground while rushing.

Therefore, it is safer to say that DJ Alok is a much better choice for aggressive players in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Choosing a character is an individual choice. Prioritizing one over the other is entirely dependent on playing preferences.

