DJ Alok vs Jai: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Free Fire stands out from all other mobile battle royale titles due to its several and unique in-game features. One of its outstanding features is the availability of characters with special abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

There are currently 34 characters in Free Fire. All of them, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (once Eve), have unique abilities.

The Clash Squad mode is one of the most popular arcade modes available in the game, and DJ Alok and Jai are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. Both have unique abilities, and this article compares them and assesses the better one for the Clash Squad mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Jai in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is the most sought-after character in Free Fire, and players admire him for his incredible ability. He has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jai

Jai in Free Fire

Jai has a passive ability named Raging Reload. As its character description states, Jai is a decorated SWAT commander with the capacity of reloading a gun's magazine automatically by 30% after knocking down an opponent. However, this reloading capability is limited to guns that fall under the AR, Pistol, SMG, and SG classes.

This character can also be leveled up to six stages with the maximum magazine reloading capacity of 45%, allowing a player to explore more of his/her aggressive attributes on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok or Jai: Who is better for the Clash Squad mode?

Both Jai and DJ Alok are great characters to play in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire. They both have special skills that enhance the in-game abilities of a player. While Jai has a passive ability, DJ Alok has an active one promoting an aggressive style of gameplay.

In the case of the Clash Squad mode, DJ Alok's ability is more viable to equip because Alok offers two important skillsets, i.e., healing and an increase in movement speed.

This does not mean that Jai is not worthy of the mode. Jai's ability to reload faster can also come in handy during an intense exchange of bullets during the battle.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on the playing style of an individual.