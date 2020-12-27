DJ Alok vs Joseph in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has reached unsurpassed heights in the mobile battle royale genre and is one of the biggest titles in the esports industry.

The game offers a diverse range of characters. All of them have special abilities that assist the players on the virtual battleground. DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in the game, while Joseph is another great choice for passive players.

This article compares the abilities of both DJ Alok and Joseph to find out which one is in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Joseph in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's in-game description states him as a world-famous DJ. His character has an impressive active ability called Drop the Beat.

The ability allows him to create a 5-meter aura or radius that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HPs for a time duration of five seconds.

At his maximum potential at level 6, his ability sees a great boost, and the ally movement speed is increased by 15%. Also, he can restore 5HPs for 10 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Joseph is a well-known physicist and has a passive ability called Nutty Movement. He has an impressive ability that allows him to increase his movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever he takes damage.

At his highest potential at level 6, Joseph's movement and sprinting speed are increased by 20% upon taking damage.

Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Joseph are great characters in Free Fire and possess unique abilities.

However, when the versatility of the characters is considered, DJ Alok is clearly the winner. Not only is DJ Alok one of the most powerful characters in the game, but he also has great healing abilities along with sprint enhancement capabilities.

Joseph, on the other hand, is also a strong character, as he increases the sprinting speed. But when compared to Alok, Joseph falls short of the healing abilities. Hence, DJ Alok is always a better choice over Joseph in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.