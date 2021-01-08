DJ Alok vs Joseph in Free Fire: Which character is better for Clash Squad?

Free Fire has established itself as one of the best mobile games in the world.

The characters in the battle royale sensation have special abilities that give the player a significant advantage on the battleground.

DJ Alok and Joseph are two of the most popular characters among Free Fire players. This article analyzes the capacities of both characters to determine which is the better choice for the Clash Squad mode in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Joseph in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's in-game description describes him as a world-famous DJ. His character has an impressive active ability called Drop the Beat.

The ability allows him to create a 5-meter aura or radius that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HPs for a period of five seconds.

His ability sees a great boost at his maximum potential (level 6). At this level, the ally movement speed is increased by 15% while 5HPs can be restored for 10 seconds.

Joseph

Joseph in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, Joseph is a well-known physicist who has a passive ability called Nutty Movement. This ability allows him to increase his movement and sprinting speed by 10% whenever he takes damage.

At his highest potential (level 6), Joseph's movement and sprinting speed are increased by 20% upon taking damage.

Conclusion

Based on the versatility of the two characters, DJ Alok is the clear winner as he has incredible healing abilities as well as upgraded movement speed. Meanwhile, Joseph can only increase his movement speed with no additional benefits.

DJ Alok is, therefore, a better choice over Joseph for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.