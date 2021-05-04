DJ Alok vs Jota: Which Free Fire character is better after the OB27 update?

Garena Free Fire has a range of characters that players can choose from. There are 39 characters in the game after the OB27 update, and almost all of them assist players with special abilities.

However, after the update, the abilities of many characters have been nerfed or buffed via alterations. This article compares DJ Alok and Jota, two of the better characters in-game, to see who is better after the OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Jota in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Ability: Drop the Beat

Skill Type: Active

At its base level, Drop the Beat generates a 5m aura that increases the ally's movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok can be leveled up by using fragments. The highest level of Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Ability: Sustained Raids

Skill type: Passive

Jota's ability, Sustained Raids, automatically restores 25 HP after each kill with an SMG or a Shotgun at its basic stage (level 1). This skill has a five-second cooldown period.

Sustained Raids restores 40 HP with each kill with an SMG or a Shotgun at the highest level (level 6).

Verdict

DJ Alok and Jota are extremely potent characters, but they have different uses for the battlefield. The latter is a great character for the Clash Squad mode, while Alok is an apt choice for almost every mode in Free Fire.

The DJ's constant healing ability and enhanced movement speed allow players to have a continuous HP advantage and a speed boost. It is really beneficial for playing any Free Fire mode.

Jota's ability also recovers HP, but only if players kill enemies with SMGs or Shotguns. Hence, only aggressive players who amass a lot of kills can find his ability useful.

Therefore, it is safe to say that Alok has a much more versatile and viable ability, making him a better option for players.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

