DJ Alok vs K in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

The developers of Free Fire recently announced a collaboration with KSHMR. As part of it, a new character based on the artist, named K, has been added to the game. With his addition, the list of characters has been expanded to 33.

DJ Alok is arguably the most sought after character in this title. Many players tend to compare the abilities of various character before making a choice. In this article, we compare the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and K

DJ Alok’s ability – Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

His ability creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases the ally movement speed by 10%. At the maximum level, one will be able to create an aura of 5m which would heal 5 HP for 10 seconds and increase the movement speed of allies by 15%.

K’s ability – Master of All

K in Free Fire

K is one of the unique characters in the game as he has two different ability modes:

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m get a 500% increase in EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Recover 2 EP every three seconds, up to 100 EP.

Changing the mode has a cooldown of 20 seconds. Regardless of the mode, the users’ Max EP increases by 50. With the increase in the level of the character, only the Psychology Mode is enhanced. Using it, the players will be able to recover 2 EP every 2 seconds, up to 150 EP.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. The choice between them is based on the preferences of players. If they favor having increased EP, then K is the better choice. Alok is the go-to character if gamers desire to have an ability that could heal their HP and increase the ally movement speed.

K is currently obtainable from the Faded Wheel, while Alok can be procured from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds.

