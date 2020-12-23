DJ Alok vs. K vs. Chrono: Comparing the abilities of the three Free Fire characters

Free Fire is one of the most notable titles in the esports industry. The inclusion of several in-game features and titles makes it fascinating and attractive for players.

Many characters in the game have special abilities, and they significantly help players. DJ Alok is a popular and sought-after character in the game, while K is one of the most potent ones that players can use in-game.

Chrono is the latest addition to the game's character segment and has incredible abilities. This article compares these three by analyzing their abilities.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok, Chrono, and K in Free Fire

K (Captain Booyah)

K (Captain Booyah) in Free Fire

K, a professor and a jiu-jitsu expert, has an active ability called Master of All. In the Jiu-Jitsu mode, allies within a 6m radius get a 500% increment in the EP conversion rate. He can also recover 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP in the psychology mode. The mode switch cooldown is of around 20 seconds.

The character can be boosted up to level 6 by using character level-up cards, and at his maximum potential, he can recover 2 EP every two seconds and up to 150 EP in psychology mode.

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

At the initial level of Chrono's active ability, called Time Turner, he is able to conjure a force field to block 600 damage from enemies. He can also shoot at opponents from within the force field, and his movement speed increases by 15% during the same.

During Chrono's skill activation, allies within the force field get a 10% increased movement speed, which lasts four seconds and has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

Chrono can also be leveled up in Free Fire, and after maximizing him to level 6, the character sees a remarkable surge in his abilities.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an impressive ability called Drop The Beat. It can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

This is an active ability that works well for aggressive players and can be boosted to level 6 with character level-up cards. At the maximum level, it increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for ten seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better among the three?

All three characters are worthy ones in the game and are fan-favorites. Chrono is undoubtedly the most powerful character ever introduced in Free Fire, with multiple abilities. He is indeed the best among these three characters.

Second comes DJ Alok, who is also known for his incredible healing abilities and speed enhancement capabilities.

K is not a poor character at all, but when compared to Chrono and Alok, he falls short due.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.