Characters have become a crucial part of Garena Free Fire. Except for the default characters (Adam & Eve), each one of them boasts a unique ability that helps the players to get the Booyah.

With the recent addition of ‘K’ or Captain Booyah, there are currently 33 characters present in the game. DJ Alok is one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire due to his ability – ‘Drop the Beat.’

Players keep comparing them to understand which character performs better in the game. In this article, we take a look at the abilities of DJ Alok and K in Free Fire and compare them.

Also read: How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 beta update global version: Step-by-step guide for official website method

DJ Alok vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?

DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP for five seconds and increases the ally movement speed by 10%. Upon leveling up, the character's ability also enhances. At the maximum level, the aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5 HP for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

K’s ability – ‘Master of All’

K in Free Fire

K has one of the unique abilities in Free Fire, which has two different modes, by which the max EP of the players is increased by 50.

Jiujitsu Mode: Allies within 6m receive a 500% increase in their EP conversion rate.

Psychology Mode: Restores 2 EP every three seconds with up to 100 EP.

Only the Psychology Mode gets enhanced when the character levels up to the max level. Using it, the players can recover 2 EP every two seconds with up to 150 EP.

But, there is a cooldown of 20 seconds when changing the modes.

Comparison

The choice between them is entirely subjective and depends on the users. Both the characters have tremendous abilities, and it is safe to say that K and Alok are some of the best choices for the characters in the game.

However, when we look at K's ability, it increases the EP to HP conversion rate to 500% percent, which restores 5 HP per second. If you have EP, it also increases per second, but there is a cooldown to switch between the modes, which is somewhat a hindrance. K's ability is good but appears to be lesser in front of DJ Alok's ability - Drop the beat, which directly restores the HP and increases the ally movement speed.

Advertisement

Alok and K can be availed by the users directly from the in-game shop, which are priced at 599 diamonds each.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Gaming Tamizhan (GT King): Who has better stats in Free Fire?