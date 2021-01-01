DJ Alok vs Kapella in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire has already reached unprecedented heights in the mobile gaming platform. It is one of the eminent names in the battle royale community, with a reason being that it has several special in-game features.

35 characters are available in the game, and except Nulla and Primis, every character has unique abilities that aid players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok a sought-after character in Free Fire, while Kapella is potent in her own rights. This article compares these two to see who is better.

Assessing the abilities of Kapella and DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok's active ability, Drop the Beat, creates an aura of 5m that restores 5 HP/second for five seconds and boosts ally movement speed by 10%.

After the character is leveled up to level six, his ability also enhances significantly. The 5m aura increases the ally movement speed by 15% and replenishes 5 HP for ten seconds.

Kapella

Kapella in Free Fire

As per Kapella's in-game description, she is a pop singer with a passive ability, Healing Song.

It increases the effects of healing items and skills by 10%. Her power can also reduce the ally HP loss when they are down by 20%.

When maximized to level six, her abilities see a significant boost.

Conclusion: Who is the better character?

Both DJ Alok and Kapella are available in the in-game store section of Free Fire, and both can be purchased with diamonds and gold coins in the game.

Both have impressive abilities, allowing them to regenerate their HP faster on the battleground. Kapella also reduces the ally HP loss, and DJ Alok increases their movement speed.

Both powers are versatile for aggressive and passive players, but it will be best to say that DJ Alok is better than Kapella in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.