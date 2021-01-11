DJ Alok vs KLA in Free Fire: Who is the better character for ranked mode?

Free Fire is one of the most addictive battle royale titles worldwide and incorporates many extraordinary highlights. One of those highlights is the different characters, having exceptional abilities that help players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok and Kla are the two most sought-after characters in Free Fire that possess extraordinary abilities. This article compares the abilities of the two characters to find out who is better for ranked mode.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Kla in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire fairly recently and is the most popular choice for players. He has a unique active ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

It is suitable for both aggressive and passive players and can be maxed out with character level up cards up to level 6. The max level helps increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Kla

Kla in Free Fire

Kla is one of the basic characters in Free Fire with primitive but effective abilities. As the description states, he is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases the fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be upgraded to level 6 with character fragment cards, maximizing his fist damage by 400%.

Who is better for ranked mode?

DJ Alok is a better choice than Kla in several aspects. Considering the latter is one of the earliest and basic characters in Free Fire, his capacity to knock down enemies with one punch is great, but it isn't very useful as players don't mostly take part in fistfights.

DJ Alok has the higher ground here as he has the most versatile abilities in-game. He has a constant healing source and speeds up, giving an edge to the players. So, picking him would be of more useful over Kla in ranked mode matches.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.