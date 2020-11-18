DJ Alok vs Kla: Who is the better character in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most addictive battle royale titles in the community and includes many exciting and unique features. One of those features is the various characters, with almost all having unique abilities that assist players on the virtual battleground.

There are more than 30 such characters in Free Fire. Players can either buy them from the store or acquire them by slowly progressing in-game.

DJ Alok is one of the most popular characters in Free Fire, while Kla is one of the first included by the developers in the game, with primitive abilities. This article compares their abilities.

Also read: Free Fire: How to use gloo walls effectively

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Kla in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok was introduced in Free Fire fairly recently and is the most popular choice for players. He has a unique active ability called Drop The Beat, which creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is suitable for both aggressive and passive players and can be maxed out with character level up cards up to level 6. The max level helps increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Kla

Image via The Wise Gender

Kla is one of the basic characters in Free Fire with primitive but effective abilities. As the description states, he is a renowned Muay Thai practitioner. He has a passive ability called Muay Thai, which increases the fist damage by 100% when equipped.

Kla can be upgraded to level 6 with character fragment cards, maximizing his fist damage by 400%.

Also read: Free Fire: Five best landing spots on Bermuda map

DJ Alok or Kla: Who to play with?

As both characters are obtainable individually in Free Fire, it is the player's choice to equip them. In terms of special abilities, DJ Alok is more advantageous than Kla in several aspects.

Considering the latter is one of the basic-level characters in Free Fire, his ability to knock down enemies with one punch is phenomenal but is not of much use as players don't tend to engage in fistfights.

Advertisement

DJ Alok has the upper hand here as he has one of the most flexible and adaptable abilities in-game. He has a healing source and increases ally movement speed, giving an edge to players in squad ranks or solo.

Hence, picking him would make more sense for players over the course of entire games.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

Note: This copy is reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not seem the case for another.