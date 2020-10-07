DJ Alok vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Each one, except Adam and Eve, boasts a unique ability that aids players in getting the Booyah!

In total, there are 32 characters in this game. DJ Alok and Luqueta are two of the most popular choices amongst players due to their abilities — Drop the Beat and Hat Trick, respectively.

Both of these prominent characters are based on real-life personalities, and in this article, we compare their abilities in Free Fire.

Free Fire: A look at the abilities of DJ Alok and Luqueta

DJ Alok’s ability – Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Due to Alok’s ability, he’s one of the most sought-after characters in the game. It creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases ally movement speed by 10%. At the maximum level, players can create an aura that restores 5 HP for 10 seconds and increases the movement speed of allies by 15%.

Luqeta’s ability – Hat Trick

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta was added relatively recently, with the OB23 update of the game. His ability increases the maximum HP of players by 8 to 35 points per kill. At character level 8, gamers gain 18 to 35 max HP with every kill.

Comparison

Both characters have incredible abilities in Free Fire. One of the significant differences between them is that Drop the Beat is an active skill, while Hat Trick is passive.

When we compare them, Drop the Beat is slightly better as players are guaranteed to increase their maximum HP without having to depend on kills. Moreover, DJ Alok’s ability compliments both offensive and defensive gameplay.

Players can avail DJ Alok from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds, while Luqueta can be obtained in Free Fire for 499 diamonds.

