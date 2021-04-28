DJ Alok vs Luqueta: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update?

The Factory Challenge is a popular custom game mode in Free Fire. In this challenge, two players have to fight it out on the roof of Factory (a location on the Bermuda map) using only fists and melee weapons.

Players can use any Free Fire character for the Factory Challenge. This article compares two popular characters, DJ Alok and Luqueta, to determine which one is a better choice for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Luqueta in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

At its highest level, Drop the Beat increases ally movement speed by 15% and recovers HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Luqueta

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta has a passive ability called Hat Trick. At its default level, this ability boosts the player's maximum HP by eight points (up to a total of 35 points) for each kill on the battleground.

At the highest level, Hat Trick increases the maximum HP by 18 per kill. The maximum HP that the ability can recover is 35.

Verdict

Both Luqueta and DJ Alok are great characters in Free Fire. However, Luqeuta's usefulness depends on whether players are playing squad, duo or solo matches.

Luqueta is incredibly helpful in squad and duo matches as he offers extra HP to the player after each kill. Unfortunately, he isn't as useful in the Factory Challenge as the player will have only one opponent.

DJ Alok's ability is much more useful for the Factory Challenge as he offers enhanced movement speed, which will come in handy when only using fists or melee weapons in a 1v1 fight.

Hence, DJ Alok is a much better choice than Luqueta for the Factory Challenge.

Note: Since the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode in Garena Free Fire, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons used are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria.

