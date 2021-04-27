How to participate in the new Free Fire sub-event with a 15000 diamond prize pool

Free Fire recently launched a new sub-event called the K.O. Dancing Challenge on the Booyah! app. Players stand a chance to win 15000 diamonds in this sub-event.

Booyah! is Garena's dedicated app for gaming videos and clips. Players can upload different videos, including Free Fire gameplay clips, on the app.

This article takes a look at Free Fire's new sub-event and explains how players can win rewards from the 15000 diamond prize pool.

How can players participate and win diamonds in Free Fire's Booyah! app sub-event?

Many sub-events have taken place in Free Fire since the commencement of the K.O. Night event.

The K.O. Dancing Challenge is another sub-event that was launched yesterday, April 26th. The sub-event will end on May 9th.

How to participate

Players need to download the Booyah! app before May 9th. They then have to film a video of their dance performance and upload it to the 'Clips' section of the app.

If an individual's clip is voted to be the most popular, he/she will win rewards from the prize pool of 15000 diamonds, along with Amazon gift cards worth ₹5000 (INR).

Players must remember to log in to the Booyah! app to claim their rewards.

How to download and log in to the Booyah! app

Players can follow the steps given below to download, install and log in to the Booyah app:

Step 1: Players must open Google Play Store on their devices and search for "Booyah!"

Install the Booyah! app

Step 2: They should then tap on the Booyah! app and click on the "Install" option.

Step 3: Players can open the app after the installation is successful. Next, they should click on the "Booyah Clips" option and press the "Enter the App" tab.

Tap on "Profile" and then "Login Now"

Step 4: Players can tap on the "Profile" option and click on the "Login Now" button to log in with the social media account that is linked to their main Free Fire account.

