DJ Alok vs Maxim: Comparing the abilities of the two Free Fire characters

The addition of special characters in the game is what makes Free Fire so distinctive and popular all over the world.

During the lockdown phase, Garena Free Fire reached new heights bagging almost 500 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store.

There are a total of 35 characters present in the realm of Free Fire, and DJ Alok is probably the most sought-after character in the game to date. Also, Maxim is one of the earliest characters that was instated in Free Fire when the game was at its initial stages.

Both these characters are special and have unique abilities that aid players significantly on the ground.

This article analyzes and assesses the abilities of both DJ Alok and Maxim to find out which one is better to play in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Maxim in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability - "Drop the beat"

DJ Alok in Free Fire

As per his in-game description, "Alok is a world-famous DJ and ready to drop a beat." He has an active ability called Drop the Beat. His ability allows him to create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

At his maximum potential at level 6, the ally movement speed increases by 15%, and he also restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Maxim's ability - "Gluttony"

Maxim in Free Fire

As previously stated, Maxim is one of the earliest characters introduced in the game. Like his in-game description reads, he is a competitive eater and has a passive ability named Gluttony.

His skill allows him to eat and use his medkits faster by 2%. However, at his maximum potential at level 6, his ability allows him to use medkits more quickly by 12%.

Conclusion: Who is better?

Both Maxim and DJ Alok are available in the in-game store section of Free Fire and can be bought with gold coins and diamond top-ups.

Maxim has an extremely beneficial ability to use medkits faster and can be of much help during intense battles in the match.

However, DJ Alok's ability is a lot more viable and versatile to use than that of Maxim's as not only Alok provides a constant healing source but also increases the movement speed of the player and his allies.

Hence, DJ Alok's ability can prove to be more beneficial over Maxim's ability for both aggressive and passive players in the game.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.