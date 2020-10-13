DJ Alok vs Moco in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Over the years, Free Fire has become one of the most-played battle royale games on the mobile platform. It consists of several unique aspects like characters and pets with special abilities.

In total, Free Fire offers users 32 characters, with each one of them — except Adam and Eve — having a unique ability. DJ Alok and Moco are two of the most popular choices amongst users.

Many players tend to compare these two characters to assess who is better, which is what we try to do in this article.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok and Moco in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability – Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Alok’s ability, Drop the Beat, creates an aura of 5m that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and replenishes 5HP for 5 seconds at the base level. As the level of the character increases, this ability improves.

At the maximum level, users will be able to create an aura of 5m, which would replenish 5 HP for 10 seconds and increase the allies’ movement speed by 15%.

Moco’s ability – Hacker’s Eye

Moco in Free Fire

Hacker’s Eye tags the foes for two seconds upon being hit, at the base level. At character level 8 (maximum level), one tag on the enemy will last for five seconds.

It is important to note that the opponent’s location will also be shared with the characters’ teammates.

Comparison

Both abilities are incredible in Free Fire, though Drop the Beat is an active ability while Hacker’s Eye is passive.

When comparing both of them, DJ Alok’s ability appears slightly better as it helps the users regain HP in crucial situations. Moco’s skill, meanwhile, only helps obtain the foes’ location for the next few seconds.

One can avail DJ Alok from the in-game store for 500 diamonds, while Moco can be purchased for 8000 gold/499 diamonds.

