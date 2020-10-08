Hayato vs Luqueta in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

There are over 30 characters available for players in Free Fire. Each character, except Adam and Eve, has a specific ability that aids players on the battlefield.

Luqueta and Hayato are two of the most used characters in Free Fire. In this article, we compare the abilities of the two characters in the game.

Comparing the abilities of Hayato and Luqueta in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability – ‘Bushido’

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato’s ability, called ‘Bushido’, increases the users’ armour penetration by 8% with every 10% decrease in the max HP. The ability enhances with each level. At the maximum level, the armour penetration increases by 10% upon a 10% decrease in the maximum HP.

Luqueta’s ability – ‘Hat Trick’

Luqueta in Free Fire

Luqueta is one of the newest characters added to Free Fire, having arrived with the OB23 update. His ability, called ‘Hat Trick’, increases the maximum HP of the player by 8 to 35 with each kill at the base level. At character level 8, players will be able to gain maximum HP of 15 to 35 with every kill.

Comparison

Both Hayato and Luqueta have incredible abilities in Garena Free Fire. Their abilities are passive and are used by players who prefer rush gameplay.

The choice between the two characters entirely depends on the player’s preference. If they want increased maximum HP, then Luqueta is the go-to character. Meanwhile, they can pick Hayato if they want increased armour penetration.

Players can obtain Luqueta from the in-game shop for a cost of 499 diamonds. Meanwhile, Hayato would cost players 8000 coins or 499 diamonds.

There is also an awakened version of Hayato, called ‘Hayato Firebrand’, that players can obtain by completing various Awakening missions. This character's ability reduces the frontal damage taken by the player.

