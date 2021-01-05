DJ Alok vs Notora in Free Fire: Which character is better for ranked mode?

Garena Free Fire characters play an active role in the gameplay and are not just available for aesthetic purposes. Almost every character has a unique ability that helps the player on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok and Notora are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. This article compares these two characters to determine which is a better choice for the ranked mode matches in the battle royale sensation.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Notora in Free Fire

Notora

Notora in Free Fire

Notora is a motorcycle racer who has a passive ability called Racer's Blessing, which is known as a special survival ability.

In her base level ability, she can restore 5 HP of all members on a vehicle every 4.5 seconds. However, the effects of the ability do not stack.

At her maximum capacity (6th level), she can restore 5 HP of all the members on a vehicle every 2 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has a special ability called Drop The Beat. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards.

The max level of the ability allows the player to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion: Who is better for ranked mode?

While Notora has a useful skill that helps to restore the HP of a player's allies, the ability has a drawback. Notora can only restore HP inside of a vehicle, which means the ability is of no use without a vehicle.

DJ Alok, on the other hand, provides HP restoration along with increased movement speed of allies, which gives him a significant advantage over Notora in Free Fire's ranked mode matches.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other)

