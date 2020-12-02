DJ Alok vs Notora: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation has several features that make it different from other games in the genre, including characters with special abilities.

These characters, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok and Notora are two Free Fire characters with abilities that suit both aggressive and passive playing styles. Both characters can be purchased from the in-game store by using a certain amount of diamonds or gold.

This article compares both DJ Alok and Notora to determine who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Notora in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok in Free Fire was introduced a couple of seasons ago and has a special ability called 'Drop The Beat'. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Notora

Notora in Free Fire

As her Free Fire description states, Notora is a motorcycle racer who has a passive ability called Racer's Blessing, which is also known as a special survival ability. In her base level ability, she can restore 5 HP of all members on a vehicle every 4.5 seconds. However, the effects do not stack.

At her maximum capacity (6th level), she can restore 5 HP of all the members on a vehicle every 2 seconds.

Comparison

Both DJ Alok and Notora have useful abilities in Free Fire.

Notora's ability is handy when driving a vehicle as she can restore the HP of her allies. Similarly, DJ Alok can also heal his teammates within a particular radius.

However, Notora can only heal her allies when driving a vehicle while DJ Alok can heal their teammates by increasing their movement speed anywhere on the ground within a radius.

Therefore, DJ Alok is a better option to pick in Free Fire, considering the versatility of his ability.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

