DJ Alok vs Rafael: Who is the better Free Fire character?

Free Fire is one of the most played games on the mobile platform. The battle royale sensation has several features that make it different from other games in the genre including characters with special abilities.

These characters, except Primis (formerly Adam) and Nulla (formerly Eve), have special abilities that assist the player on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok and Rafael are two Free Fire characters with abilities that suit both aggressive and passive playing styles. Both characters can be purchased from the in-game store by using a certain amount of diamonds or gold.

This article compares both DJ Alok and Rafael to determine who is the better character to use in Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Rafael in Free Fire

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Advertisement

DJ Alok was introduced a couple of seasons ago and has a special ability called "Drop The Beat." This ability creates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

2) Rafael

Rafael in Free Fire

As Rafael's in-game description reads, he is a deadly killer who has an active ability called "Dead Silent." His base level ability allows him to hide his gunshots on the map for 8 seconds. His ability requires a cooldown of 90 seconds.

After he is leveled up to his maximum potential, his gunshots still only remain hidden on the map for 8 seconds but the cooldown reduces to 40 seconds.

Advertisement

DJ Alok or Rafael: Who is better?

Both DJ Alok and Rafael are popular choices in Free Fire and both have active abilities.

Rafael hones a single skill of hiding gunshots on the map which is viable for picking off enemies. DJ Alok, on the other hand, offers two buffs with his ability. DJ Alok offers a healing source to himself and his allies within a certain radius and also increases ally movement speed while using the ability.

In terms of viability and versatility of use, DJ Alok can be a great choice for both aggressive as well as passive players on the virtual ground of Free Fire. Rafael fails to prove his versatility. While Rafael may be good for 8 seconds of stealthy aggression, he does not provide the same utility that DJ Alok does.

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. It is an individual's choice to pick one character over the other, according to his/her preference)

Also read: Hayato vs K: Who is the better Free Fire character?