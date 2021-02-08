DJ Alok vs Shirou in Free Fire: Which character is better for the Factory Challenge?

Garena Free Fire has already surpassed millions of downloads on Google Play Store and reached new heights in the esports industry.

The game offers special characters that allow players to have extra benefits on the virtual battlefield. There are 37 characters in Free Fire, and Shirou and DJ Alok are two of the more recent additions.

The Factory Challenge in Free Fire is one of the most popular custom room challenges created mainly by well-known content creators. The factory is one of the Bermuda map locations, where players drop onto the structure's roof to battle it out.

This article compares Shirou, the latest character, and DJ Alok, one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire, for the Factory Challenge.

Assessing the abilities of Shirou and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Shirou (Ability - Damage Delivered)

Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou has an impressive passive ability called Damage Delivered. At his initial level ability, when the enemy hits the user from within an 80m radius, the said attacker is marked for six seconds (marking only visible to the user). The first shot on marked enemies has 50% additional armor penetration damage. He has a cooldown of 35 seconds.

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown duration is 10 seconds.

DJ Alok (Ability - Drop the Beat)

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His power can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. The max level increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Verdict

Shirou will be very beneficial for the Classic or Clash Squad matches, but he cannot be considered the best choice for the Factory Challenge.

His ability is remarkable but is of not much use when the criteria (melee and fistfights) of the Factory Challenge comes into play.

DJ Alok will be a far better choice as he will provide extra speed and a constant healing source, which is crucial for the challenge.

(Note: As the Factory Challenge is a custom room mode, the weapon choice solely depends on the individual player. The fights are usually 1v1, and the popular weapons are melee and fists. This article compares the two characters based on these criteria).