DJ Alok vs Snowelle in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire has a wide range of characters for players to choose from. All the characters in the game, except Adam and Eve, have unique abilities that significantly aid players on the virtual battleground.

There are 31 special characters present in the Free Fire character loadout, excluding Adam and Eve. They can either be bought from the store or can be acquired by completing various events.

In the OB25 advance server update that was launched recently, a number of new characters were added to the loadout. One of these new characters added to the game is Snowelle.

DJ Alok is already the most sought-after character in Free Fire while Snowelle is still in the beta testing stage of the game.

This article assesses the abilities of both Snowelle and DJ Alok to see which one is a better character to play with.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Jai: Which is the better character in Free Fire?

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Snowelle in Free Fire

DJ Alok

Advertisement

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire was introduced a couple of seasons ago and has a special ability called 'Drop The Beat'. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for 5 seconds.

It is an active ability that is best-suited to aggressive players and can be boosted up to level 6 with character level-up cards. The max level provides the ability to increase the ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Snowelle

New Snowelle character

Snowelle is still in the beta version, i.e., in the OB25 server of the game, and is under the development stage. As her Free Fire description reads, Snowelle is a nanotech engineer and has a passive ability called Nano Nerves.

Advertisement

As stated in her ability statistics, within 5 seconds of being hit by Snowelle, enemies will be unable to use active skills and to convert EP to HP.

Snowelle's ability has a cooldown of 30s before being able to use it again.

Comparison

Snowelle has an aggressive ability, and it is amazing how she can terminate the ability of the opponent within 5 seconds of her hits. It is to be mentioned that her enemies will not be able to convert EPs into HPs, which provides an immense advantage to the player.

Meanwhile, DJ Alok has a much more versatile ability which is useful for both the player and his/her allies as it provides them with a constant healing source with increased speed.

It will be interesting to play with Snowelle's abilities as soon as the devs roll out the character in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's personal opinion and choosing or preferring one character over another is subjective in all cases.