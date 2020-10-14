DJ Alok vs Wolfrahh in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of both characters

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most played BR games on the mobile platform.

The game has a wide variety of characters with special abilities that aid the player on the battlefield. In total, there are 32 characters available, and each one of them, except Adam & Eve, has a unique ability.

DJ Alok and Wolfrahh are two of the most used characters in Free Fire, courtesy of their abilities – ‘Drop the Beat’ and ‘Limelight’, respectively.

In this article, we compare the abilities of both these characters in Free Fire.

Comparing the abilities of DJ Alok vs Wolfrahh in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability – ‘Drop the Beat’

Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok’s ability creates an aura of 5m that replenishes 5 HP for 5 seconds and increases the ally movement speed by 10% at the base level. The ability enhances with the level and at the maximum level, a player will be able to create an aura of 5m that would increase allies’ movement by 15% and restore 5HP for 10 seconds.

Wolfrahh’s ability – ‘Limelight’

Wolfrahh in Free Fire

Wolfrahh’s ability is one of the most unique ones in the game. With each observer or kill, damage taken from headshots reduces from 3% upto 25%. The damage dealt with enemy limbs also increases from 3% upto 15%.

At the maximum level, damage taken from headshots reduces from 5% upto 30%, and damage inflicted on enemy limbs increases from 5% up to 20%.

Comparison

Both DJ Alok and Wolfrahh have incredible abilities in Free Fire. However, a significant difference between the two abilities is that ‘Drop the Beat’ is an active ability while ‘Limelight’ is a passive one.

DJ Alok’s ability has the edge over the latter as it is guaranteed to restore HP. In contrast, Wolfrahh’s ability requires users to have spectators or kills.

Players can avail DJ Alok from the in-game shop for 599 diamonds. Meanwhile, they can purchase Wolfrahh for 499 diamonds.

