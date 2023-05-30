Do Genshin Impact FPS unlockers really work?

Some Genshin Impact FPS unlockers do work, but there are some caveats of note. First, using any third-party tool with this game can get a player's account banned. One's mileage with getting caught will vary from one Traveler to another. Just know that the risk of losing one's account might dissuade some people from trying.

Still, many Genshin Impact players love FPS unlockers since it makes the game more optimized, especially for gamers who don't want to be stuck with 60 FPS. Many modern computers can quickly push past that limitation, which is why some people look up FPS unlockers in the first place.

Some Genshin Impact FPS unlockers do work

It is worth noting that several different Genshin Impact FPS unlockers are available online. One of the most popular ones is by 34736484 (REL) on GitHub, which is open-source. The good thing about open-source projects is that gamers can review the code themselves to see if anything is fishy.

Some closed-source applications can be more sketchy, especially since many Genshin Impact accounts tend to get confiscated when players download untrustworthy files. Always research before installing something from a site you've never used before.

An example of a player getting more FPS than they'd typically get (Image via DJLOLXD2)

A reliable FPS unlocker can help PC players get over 120 FPS, which is generally impossible via the game's default settings. It is worth noting that these third-party apps may receive sporadic updates, so players might wish to regularly check to see if a new bug fix or other feature is included from time to time.

If Travelers find one they wish to download, they need to check the instructions of that app. The extra FPS from these programs can come in handy in helping players make more timely decisions during combat. Such advantages won't make a bad player suddenly become good, but they're still valuable enough to incentivize players to download these third-party apps.

Are Genshin Impact FPS unlockers bannable?

Players can use third-party programs at their own risk (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's terms of service include a passage stating the following:

"Please note that the COGNOSPHERE Game(s) with the Cheat Detection software therein may collect and transmit details about your account, gameplay, and any potentially unauthorized programs and processes, subject to our Privacy Policy. In the event that Cheats are identified, you agree that COGNOSPHERE may exercise part or all of its rights hereunder. You confirm that, by installing, copying, running or otherwise using the COGNOSPHERE Game(s), you agree to be bound by this Agreement."

Any third-party application could count as an "unauthorized program." Some players have reported using an FPS unlocker for over a year without getting banned. Since it is not guaranteed 100% safe, readers are advised to use third-party programs at their own risk.

There is no official news about Genshin Impact exceeding 60 FPS on PC outside of the aforementioned third-party tools. Until then, Travelers will have to rely on external programs to get the desired FPS they want.

