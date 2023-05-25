Genshin Impact players get ban warning for naming Wanderer after future characters

Naming the Wanderer something inappropriate can make a Genshin Impact liable to be issued a ban warning. Interestingly, giving him a moniker based on a future character was also against the rules. Some problems arose when players gave the Wanderer an alias that they didn't even know would be used by a playable character down the road. HoYoverse's automatic system made them forcefully change the former Fatui Harbinger's name.

However, there is also more news in this story. Some players previously used the renaming Wanderer feature to determine who would be playable in the future. HoYoverse has since changed this feature to allow some names to be accepted. There is also a new in-game notice on this topic to cover later in this article.

Why some Genshin Impact players got a ban warning for Wanderer's name

Because they named the Wanderer “Chiori” BEFORE Hoyo revealed a future playable character with the same name in this patch via Kirara’s voice. お惣菜屋 @cmr_sub え！！？！？！？？！！？！！？！！？！？？！！？！？！どういうこと…！？？！？？？？？？？？ え！！？！？！？？！！？！！？！！？！？？！！？！？！どういうこと…！？？！？？？？？？？？ https://t.co/zPMwVvw1I8 This player was forced to change their Wanderer’s name & warned that they broke the rule + might get banned.Because they named the Wanderer “Chiori” BEFORE Hoyo revealed a future playable character with the same name in this patch via Kirara’s voice. twitter.com/cmr_sub/status… This player was forced to change their Wanderer’s name & warned that they broke the rule + might get banned.Because they named the Wanderer “Chiori” BEFORE Hoyo revealed a future playable character with the same name in this patch via Kirara’s voice. twitter.com/cmr_sub/status…

The above tweet talks about a person forced to change their Wanderer's name because they named him "Chiori." For those out of the loop, Chioiri is an upcoming character referenced in one of Kirara's voice-overs. It's easy for most players not to know who she is, given her incredibly minor importance and absence in the game. Not to mention, not everybody checks a character's voice-over, especially if they don't have Kirara in this instance.

What makes this situation worse is that this Japanese player apparently gave the old Fatui Harbinger this alias before Kirara was even playable. Unless they read her voice-overs before her release date, they had no idea that Chiori would even be a character.

Any future playable character's name, like Chiori, Charlotte, or Furina, would have triggered this ban warning back then.

Genshin Impact notice details

There is an in-game notice on this topic (Image via HoYoverse)

After Genshin Impact 3.7's launch, some players were forced to reset Wanderer's name. On May 25, 2023, a new in-game notice was released to address this issue. Players affected by the previous problem would be allowed to change it back to their previous name. There will also be some optimizations for this system in the future, although HoYoverse doesn't specify what will change by then.

Anybody affected by this issue was given 60 Primogems and An Appellative Stroke as compensation. Interestingly, this update introduced some other changes, which can be seen below.

Based on Twitter's auto-translate feature, the above tweet states:

"Due to the official specification change, the names of some unimplemented characters are now accepted. Example: Freena, Chiori, Charlotte, Fremine RIP Uncle Wanderer"

Some names are now accepted, whereas they weren't previously. Such examples are visible in the following tweet.

That means one could name Wanderer "Chiori" in Genshin Impact now. Likewise, Furina, Charlotte, and Freminet are also accepted. By comparison, Neuvillette, Lyney, and Lynette will still be rejected.

It is currently unknown what will happen once Furina, Chiori, Charlotte, and Freminet do become playable characters since some players would have named Wanderer after them already.

HoYoverse is expected to make an announcement for those sorts of situations once they "optimize the relevant system for future versions." Until then, that's the latest news with Genshin Impact's Wanderer and all the sudden name changes that have happened with the 3.7 update.

