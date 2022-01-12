Do you get to pick your house in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is already shaping up to be an expansive action RPG for fans of the Harry Potter franchise, and one of the best ways to roleplay in that universe is to choose a house. It's no surprise that being able to choose a house is one of the most asked about features of the game.

Considering how much hype is behind Hogwarts Legacy as a whole, there is already a dedicated questions and answers page for the game. Of course, many of the questions are centered around the story and the lore of the game, but house selection is not far down the list.

Choosing a house in Hogwarts Legacy

Based on the Frequently Asked Questions page for the upcoming RPG in the Harry Potter universe, choosing a house is absolutely something that players will be able to partake in. On the website, it's clear that the feature will be available as soon as players start their own adventure, and it will likely be a part of their identity. However, there were no other details given about how the system will work when the game begins.

Another interesting aspect of the question that was placed on the Hogwarts Legacy website was the phrasing itself. The question was, "Can players choose and switch their Hogwarts house in Hogwarts Legact?" What makes the question interesting is the inclusion of switching houses alongside choosing them. As mentioned before, no other details were shared, but it seems like house switching may be included in the game at launch.

Considering the name of the RPG itself, it's no surprise that choosing a house to join would be a part of the game and a player's character's path. It wouldn't be much of a Harry Potter game without the inclusion of school houses.

When does Hogwarts Legacy release?

Players can expect the game this year. (Image via Warner Bros.)

Though the game has been delayed before, players can expect to get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy at some point in 2022. While the year seems to be set in stone, there is no exact release date for the game just yet.

One leak suggests the game could be released sooner than most players believe. The safe bet would be to look towards a late 2022 release, or at least the end of the summer. With any luck though, the wait might be much shorter.

