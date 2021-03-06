"Do you know how many creepy people are watching you?": Twitch streamer unravels deplorable side of streaming to thousands online

During a recent Twitch broadcast, streamers Adora_bella, Jenna, xx2shy, BelissaLovely, AustinShow, and Alec Ludford talked about selling a piece of peeled-off skin to viewers.

All of them, except Alex Ludford, stated that no one would purchase a piece of peeled skin. They also pointed out how creepy and weird it would be to buy something like that.

However, Alec had his own opinion regarding the entire scenario. He believes that numerous viewers would actually purchase a piece of their favorite streamer's peeled skin.

While everyone else in the stream tried to protest and prove him wrong, Alec defended his opinion with a simple statement that served as a reality check for his colleagues.

He said:

"Do you know how many creepy people are watching you?"

This statement was enough to make all the other streamers realize what Alec was talking about. Additionally, this won't even be the first instance of such a bizarre episode, as previously, viewers have purchased Belle Delphine's "bathwater.".

Alec Ludford's reality check for fellow Twitch streamers

Although Alec's statement can come across as a little harsh, there is no denying that whatever the streamer said is true.

After considering the harassment and explicit comments that these streamers receive, Adora_bella responded with a subtle "touche" to Alec's statement.

Following Alec's statement, AustinShow stated that almost 90% of the viewers on that specific Twitch stream could be "creepy people." BelissaLovely took the entire matter of selling a peeled-off skin seriously and questioned what kind of person would even want to do something like that.

With the amount of creepy and weird behavior visible from viewers on Twitch, it seems certain that people in the community would invest in a piece of their favorite streamer's skin.

Considering that viewers have paid up to $30 for a bottle of Belle Delphine's bathwater, a piece of skin can be easily labeled as a joke or collectible by any random fan.