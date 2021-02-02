Top 5 times Belle Delphine broke the internet

Mary-Belle "Belle Delphine" Kirschner is no stranger to making waves in the public domain, and her immense popularity stands as proof.

Starting as a model on Instagram and a makeup artist on YouTube, the 21-year-old saw an astronomical surge in popularity in 2019. Since then, Belle Delphine has kicked it up a notch, with each move being more daring.

Here's a few times the internet personality pushed the envelope and had the online world buzzing.

Also read: Twitter users accuse Corpse Husband of pedophilia and grooming: Here is what really happened

Five instances of Belle Delphine breaking the internet

#1 - GamerGirl Bath Water

Launched on her online storefront, GamerGirl Bath Water is exactly what it says on the box, water from Belle Delphine's baths packaged and sold for $30 apiece.

Advertisement

While this may seem, to put it mildly, unsanitary to most, the product sold out in three days. Although the streamer turned adult actress officially placed a disclaimer that said, "this water is not for drinking and should only be used for sentimental purposes," fans were not swayed and were reported to have drank it.

#2 - False adult content debut

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Hailed as one of the biggest bait and switches ever, Belle promised her fans that if her post reaches a million likes, she will set up an account on a certain adult website that rhymes with cornhub.

After hitting the target, the model kept her word but not in the way fans expected. She uploaded two videos.

One was titled "Belle Delphine strokes two big c***s," where she pets two stuffed cockerels. The second one was described as "Pewdiepie goes all the way inside Belle Delphine," where she ate a picture of the Swedish YouTuber.

Fans expecting more explicit content were livid.

#3 - Adult content earnings reveal

Advertisement

In conversation with fellow internet icon Logan Paul, Belle Delphine dropped an absolute bombshell on viewers by revealing her earnings from a particular subscription-based adult content website.

Stating that her content is available at $35 a month, she revealed that her earnings top 1 million dollars every month on the platform.

#4 - KSI announcement

Belle Delphine set the rumor mill abuzz when asked if she would be prepared to make an adult video with KSI. After a cryptic back and forth over Twitter, fans were left scratching their heads over what to expect.

They were further sent into a tizzy after the online star said the following when directly asked on a podcast how much money it would take to make this happen:

"Honestly, nothing, cause it's KSI. Plus, it would be fun to do it for free!"

#5 - Kidnapping photoshoot controversy

Advertisement

Image via Belle Delphine YouTube

Earlier this month, Belle Delphine posted explicit photos of herself cosplaying as a kidnapping victim that shocked the internet. Criticized for not containing trigger warnings, the Cape Town native defended her stance by saying:

"As for people saying I should have used a trigger warning, my whole Twitter/OnlyFans have constant themes of kink since I do p**n as a job, and I will not put a trigger warning on all my posts. Do not follow me if you require trigger warnings before posts."