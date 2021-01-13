"I'm not sorry" - Belle Delphine justifies her graphic kidnapping photoshoot in the woods

Online personality and OnlyFans star Mary-Belle Kirschner, popularly known as Belle Delphine, recently stated after facing backlash for posting a series of graphic images on her Twitter.

The 21-year old YouTuber recently shocked the online community as graphic images of her seemingly cosplaying as a helpless abductee went viral on Twitter.

In the pictures, Delphine can be seen with duct tape on her mouth. Her hands are tied up by a masked assailant who appears to be holding her against her will in the back of his van.

The graphic images appear to be tinged with a strong undercurrent of sexual assault and alleged pedophilia. This has led to mass outrage online.

As dissent continued to mount online, Delphine made a Twitter statement where she refused to apologize for being a "sexually-active adult."

Im not sorry... heres why ;) pic.twitter.com/R5lXoFwKu2 — Belle Delphine (@bunnydelphine) January 13, 2021

Revealing that her photoshoot was consensual, Delphine stated that her outfit did not enable pedophiles as it is a vintage dressing style:

" I consented to being tied up and to having rough s*x. I am not apologising for anything, what I did wasn't wrong and much more normal than what people think . Staying true to myself and my beliefs is more important than following a tide of angry, angsty people on the internet. "

While her lengthy statement does shed light on her perspective, it is sure to open a pandora's box of opinions online.

Belle Delphine defends her graphic photoshoot in the woods.

Apart from denying allegations of pedophilia, Delphine also justified her decision not to include any trigger warning attached with her recent Twitter post stating:

"As for people saying I should have used a trigger warning , my whole Twitter/ OnlyFans have constant themes of kink since I do p*rn as a job and I will not put a trigger warning on all my posts. Do not follow me if you require trigger warnings before posts"

Delphine revealed that she had no control over how she looks, which has been perceived as an attempt to cosplay as an underage girl.

Moreover, Delphine went on to state that she hopes to repeat the action soon. She summed up her perspective on consent, stating that "sex may be complex and explorative, but it should always be consensual."

With her recent statement set to go viral online, it remains to be seen what effect it ends up having on an incensed online community. Delphine seems to have triggered a debate on what constitutes appropriate consent online.