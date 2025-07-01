Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest in Elden Ring Nightreign: Release date and countdown

FromSoftware has officially confirmed that the next Everdark Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest is coming to Elden Ring Nightreign this week (July 3, 2025) as part of the ongoing boss rotation in Limveld. So far, Gaping Jaw and Darkdrift Knight have dropped, with Sentient Pest next in line.

Ad

Here are more details about the release of the Sovereign version of Sentient Pest in Elden Ring Nightreign.

When will the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest release in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On July 1, 2024, Elden Ring's official page on X posted that the Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest will land in Limveld on July 3, 2025. The Nightlord of this expedition is Gnoster, Wisdom of Night.

This is the schedule for when the Everdark Sovereign Sentient Pest releases on Elden Ring Nightreign:

CEST: 3 am, July 3, 2025

3 am, July 3, 2025 PDT: 6 am, July 2, 2025

6 am, July 2, 2025 IST: 6:30 am, July 3, 2025

6:30 am, July 3, 2025 JST: 10 am, July 3, 2025

Here’s a live countdown to when the Sovereign version of the Sentient Pest drops in Limveld.

Ad

Ad

To face it, you must have already defeated the standard version of Sentient Pest to unlock the Sovereign form. Once it arrives, it’ll replace the old version temporarily in available Expeditions. But don’t wait too long, as it will only be available for a limited time. Also, the Everdark content is exclusive to online mode. If you boot the game offline, log in at the title screen to reconnect and gain access.

Ad

What is Everdark Sovereign in Elden Ring Nightreign?

These are powerful, limited-time versions of existing Nightlords. They deal more damage, attack in new ways, and have moves that are harder to predict. These aren’t just bosses with increased difficulty, they’re full-blown boss evolutions.

Defeating these Sovereign forms of the Nightlords will earn you Sovereign Sigils, which can be exchanged for Relics and exclusive gear. Also, note that defeating an Everdark Sovereign for the first time grants bonus Sigils, so it’s worth giving it your best shot early.

Ad

If you thought the basic versions of the Nightlords were difficult, these versions turn it into a full-blown nightmare.

Also read: What are the Everdark Sovereigns? Challenging Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.