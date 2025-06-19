What are the Everdark Sovereigns? Challenging Nightlords in Elden Ring Nightreign, explained

The Nighlords have now become more powerful and challenging with the arrival of the Everdark Sovereigns' expeditions in Elden Ring Nightreign. The developers have announced the Everdark Sovereigns expedition, which introduces a difficult mode for each Nightlord boss, providing them with a new set of moves and enhanced health. This limited-time challenge begins on June 19, 2025, at 10 am JST and concludes on June 26, 2025, at 9:59 am JST or the equivalent of players' regional time.
Read on to learn more about Everdark Sovereigns in Elden Ring Nightreign.
Everdark Sovereigns in Elden Ring Nightreign explained
Everdark Sovereigns are enhanced versions of the existing Nightlord expeditions, upgrading the bosses into more powerful forms. Essentially, this can be considered a "hard mode" for existing Nightlords. The upgrades include increased health and damage of the bosses, along with new, challenging attack styles.
This limited-time event will run from June 19, 2025, at 10 am JST to June 26, 2025, at 9:59 am JST, or the equivalent of players' regional time. Every week, a new Everdark Sovereigns cycle will appear in Limveld. Currently, the first Everdark Sovereign, which is the Gaping Jaw expedition (Adel, Baron of the Night), is available for players to engage.
Here are some significant changes in the Everdark Sovereign form of Adel:
- The Nightlord has a third phase that activates when its health drops below 50%.
- The third phase will feature the Evedark Sovereign version of the boss's new movement skills.
- Adel has improved health
Players cannot directly encounter the Everdark Sovereign version of the boss, as they must first defeat the base version of that Nightlord before facing its Everdark Sovereign form.
Everdark Sovereigns in Elden Ring Nightreign rewards
Sovereign Sigils (a unique token) is the new reward players can earn after defeating the enhanced versions of the Nightlords. They can use the Sovereign Sigils tokens in exchanges of special Relics, characters’ skins, force-shifting earth events, and new chalices. Interestingly, defeating the first Everdark Sovereign Nightlord will grant players some additional Sovereign Sigils.
The devs have also confirmed that in the upcoming days, Everdark Sovereign's version of Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast, and Fissure in the Fog expeditions will be added to the game.
Besides that, the Everdark Sovereign versions of Sentient Pest and Darkdrift Knight Expeditions have also been confirmed to appear soon.
