Elden Ring Nightreign patch notes 1.01.3: Ultimate Art gauge bug fix, Demon Merchant bug fix, and more fixes

Elden Ring Nightreign just received another patch from FromSoftware on June 18, 2025. While previously released patches focused on making the game better for single-player mode players, this one aims to fix multiple bugs in the game, including the Demon Merchant bug and much more.

Here are the complete patch notes for Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01.3.

All adjustments in Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.01.3

Elden Ring Nightreign now features improved performance compared to launch day (Image via FromSoftware)

General balance adjustments

Increased the chance of obtaining weapons with the madness status ailment.

Bug Fixes

Adjusted the Whirlwind skill effect visibility when the Relic Effect “[Guardian] Increased duration for Character Skill” is active.

Fixed a bug where the Demon Merchant would spawn near the Night's Tide when the Demon Merchant curse event was encountered.

Fixed a bug where damage dealt to some enemies when destroying weak points created by Ironeye’s "Marking" skill was higher or lower than expected.

Fixed a bug where the Lightning Damage received from enemies would be nullified when affected by the Passive Effect "Power of the Great Ancient Dragon" of the "Bolt of Gransax" weapon.

Fixed a bug where the Ultimate Art gauge was filled more than expected when attacking some enemies.

Fixed a bug where the Relic Effect “Switching Weapons Adds an Affinity Attack” did not properly reflect the attribute when applied to Bows and Crossbows.

Fixed a bug where the amount of Runes needed to purchase Uncommon weapons from merchants incorrectly calculated.

Fixed a bug where players would lose a battle after being revived from near death against a Nightlord or other Night bosses.

Fixed a bug in some Multiplayer battles against a Nightlord where the camera would not display at the correct angle when not targeting an enemy.

Fixed a bug where lingering character phantoms did not appear in Limveld.

Added staff information in the game’s credit.

Steam-only adjustments

Fixed a bug where the game might freeze momentarily or for an extended period in some environments.

The version number of this update shown at the lower right corner of the Title Screen will be: App Ver. 1.01.3

Regulation Ver 1.01.4

In PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S versions, Regulation files can be downloaded by logging in to the server.

If the Regulation Ver. listed in the lower right corner of the title screen is not 1.01.4, please select LOGIN and apply the latest regulation before enjoying the game. Online play requires the player to apply this update. After downloading the update file, please restart the game and apply the update.

